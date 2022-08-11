WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of WM Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WM Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $161,047.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,542.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other WM Technology news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $153,105.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,005.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $161,047.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,542.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,745 shares of company stock worth $537,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WM Technology by 17,298.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 122.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 461,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 254,104 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

