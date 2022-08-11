WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of WM Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WM Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.17.
WM Technology Trading Down 25.1 %
Shares of MAPS stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.62.
Insider Activity at WM Technology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WM Technology by 17,298.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 122.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 461,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 254,104 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WM Technology Company Profile
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WM Technology (MAPS)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.