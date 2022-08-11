WMS Partners LLC Acquires 675 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.50. 138,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.29. The company has a market cap of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

