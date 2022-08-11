WMS Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.47. The stock had a trading volume of 30,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,723. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.44 and a 200-day moving average of $176.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

