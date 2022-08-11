WMS Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.78. The company had a trading volume of 139,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.51.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

