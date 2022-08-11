WMS Partners LLC Purchases 1,511 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 0.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after buying an additional 903,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after buying an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $259.79. The company had a trading volume of 62,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,637. The company has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

