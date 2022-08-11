WMS Partners LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.13. 5,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,712. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.06.

