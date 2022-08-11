WMS Partners LLC Takes $708,000 Position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. WMS Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABOS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ABOS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,375. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

