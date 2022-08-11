Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $98.59

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.59 and traded as high as $107.60. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $107.56, with a volume of 13,062 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($106.12) to €109.00 ($111.22) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.