Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,264,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after acquiring an additional 93,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 71,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWW. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

