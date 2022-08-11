Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.27)-($0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $132-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.38 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.
Workiva stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.44. 5,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.44.
WK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.25.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
