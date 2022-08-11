Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.27)-($0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $132-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.38 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

Workiva Stock Performance

Workiva stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.44. 5,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Workiva by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7,662.8% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.