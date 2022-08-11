Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Worthington Industries worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $53.81 on Thursday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.75. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

