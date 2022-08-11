Wulff Hansen & CO. Sells 75 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wulff Hansen & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $311.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

