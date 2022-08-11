Wulff Hansen & CO. Sells 75 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $311.58 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.02 and its 200 day moving average is $309.81.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.00.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

