Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.19.

Shares of WYNN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,652. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

