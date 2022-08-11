Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.09. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $107.44.
Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts
In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.35.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
See Also
