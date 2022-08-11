Xend Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $226,487.00 (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $226,487.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00039703 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance.

Xend Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.