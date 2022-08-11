YF Link Achieves Market Capitalization of $539,195.39 (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. YF Link has a total market cap of $539,195.39 and $119.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $9.89 or 0.00041274 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YF Link has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,956.48 or 1.00001394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00131135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00065706 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io.

YF Link Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.