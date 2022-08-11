YIELD App (YLD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $212,200.00

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $212,200.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for about $0.0823 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,267.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003867 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002107 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037559 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00130740 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00063632 BTC.
About YIELD App
YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling YIELD App
