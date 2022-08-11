Yield Guild Games (YGG) Hits Market Capitalization of $93.71 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00003311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $93.71 million and approximately $19.64 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038222 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.