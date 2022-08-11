Yield Guild Games (YGG) Hits Market Capitalization of $93.71 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00003311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $93.71 million and approximately $19.64 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015270 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038222 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
