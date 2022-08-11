YooShi (YOOSHI) Hits Market Capitalization of $55.12 Million

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, YooShi has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. YooShi has a market capitalization of $55.12 million and $656,263.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015342 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00038533 BTC.
YooShi Coin Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
