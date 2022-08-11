Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.85. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 18,602 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yunhong CTI in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Up 7.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

