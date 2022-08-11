Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.85. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 18,602 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yunhong CTI in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Up 7.2 %

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI

(Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

