ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) has been given a €46.00 ($46.94) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 130.00% from the stock’s current price.

TIM has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on ZEAL Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ZEAL Network Price Performance

ETR TIM remained flat at €20.00 ($20.41) during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,567. ZEAL Network has a one year low of €16.00 ($16.33) and a one year high of €24.40 ($24.90). The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is €20.00 and its 200-day moving average is €20.00.

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

