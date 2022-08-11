Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ZD opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $143.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.