Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.47% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.
Ziff Davis Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of ZD opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $143.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ziff Davis
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis Company Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
