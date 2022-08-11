Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 2.1% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.19. 14,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average of $180.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

