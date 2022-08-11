Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 2.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Zoetis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.22. 11,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,318. The stock has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

