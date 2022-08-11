Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Down 6.3%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.36. 35,343,568 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 19,223,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Zomedica Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zomedica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZOM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zomedica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zomedica by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 707,993 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Zomedica by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,172,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 567,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zomedica by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 184,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.