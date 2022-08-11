ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 181,938 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 70,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,628. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

