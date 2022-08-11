ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $90,085.00

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 11% against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $291,420.83 and $90,085.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00685225 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.