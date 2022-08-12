13,620 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Bought by SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $81.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.