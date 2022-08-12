18,200 Shares in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Insider Activity

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $174,897.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $174,897.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,899.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,098 in the last ninety days. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.30. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.