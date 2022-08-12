1MillionNFTs Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001114 BTC on major exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $32,069.10 and approximately $52,341.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015344 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About 1MillionNFTs
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs
