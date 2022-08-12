1World (1WO) Hits Market Cap of $3.06 Million

1World (1WO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for $0.0823 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1World has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $12,369.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,786.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00039361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00127161 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069608 BTC.

About 1World

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com.

Buying and Selling 1World

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

