2,024 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nutrien by 10.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Nutrien by 4.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,525,000 after purchasing an additional 229,539 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $90.52 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

