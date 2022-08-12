21,352 Shares in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 211.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

