27,631 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after buying an additional 690,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. 12,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,210. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $56.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

