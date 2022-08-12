278,703 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Bought by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 278,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,000. Carnival Co. & accounts for about 1.2% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.15% of Carnival Co. & at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 53,793 shares during the period. Palliser Capital UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 103,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 40,688 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $4,033,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUK traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $9.73. 50,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

