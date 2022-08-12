2,997 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT remained flat at $94.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,157. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.