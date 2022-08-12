2crazyNFT (2CRZ) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. 2crazyNFT has a total market capitalization of $377,973.81 and $97,210.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015350 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
2crazyNFT Coin Profile
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
2crazyNFT Coin Trading
