3,155 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.70. 85 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,748. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.60.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
