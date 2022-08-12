3M (NYSE:MMM) EVP John Patrick Banovetz Sells 3,145 Shares

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

3M Trading Up 0.2 %

3M stock opened at $149.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.84. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.