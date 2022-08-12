3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Trimmed by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in 3M were worth $37,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $186,687,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after acquiring an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in 3M by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,495,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,585,000 after acquiring an additional 296,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,610 shares of company stock worth $6,429,420 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $150.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

