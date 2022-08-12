4,025 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $45.28. 59,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,502,203. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

