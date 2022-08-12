44,349 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Bought by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 414,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 242,267 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 94,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the period. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 539,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,071,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.