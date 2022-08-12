4,672 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,082.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also

