70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance

70489 has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$557.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$534.91 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report on Saturday, July 30th.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

