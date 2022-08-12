7,751 Shares in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Acquired by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Milestone Advisory Partners owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance
IYM stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $129.07. 6,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.22. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $110.35 and a twelve month high of $154.87.
