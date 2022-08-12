8,305 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Acquired by Cahill Wealth Management LLC

Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,197. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.