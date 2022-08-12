8X8 PROTOCOL Hits Market Capitalization of $31,299.46 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 55.7% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $31,299.46 and approximately $17,709.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002600 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000174 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002632 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000238 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000839 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 99.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

