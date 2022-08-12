a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Credit Suisse Group

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.14.
AKA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 813.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
