a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Credit Suisse Group

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.14.

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

AKA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 813.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

