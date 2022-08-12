A. Sinclair Dunlop Sells 30,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,968,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,780,212.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A. Sinclair Dunlop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 1,341 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $62,745.39.

On Thursday, June 23rd, A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,529. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $68.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,443,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 662.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 445,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

